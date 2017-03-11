Kalyan Jewellers opens new showroom in Messilah
Kalyan Jewellers, one of GCC'smost trusted and leading jewellery brands, has opened a new showroom at Messilah in Doha. Located inside the Lulu Mall, the showroom will feature attractive packages, new designs and exclusive privileges.
