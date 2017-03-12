KAHRAMAA Launches Tarsheed Conserving...

KAHRAMAA Launches Tarsheed Conserving Building Competition

Doha: Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation launched its fifth annual 'Conserving Building Competition' as part of the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency "Tarsheed". The fifth edition of the competition launched by the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department with the slogan, "Green from the Ground Up."

Chicago, IL

