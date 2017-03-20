Iran's Zarif holds talks with Qatari ...

Iran's Zarif holds talks with Qatari emir on bilateral ties, Mideast issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met and held talks with the Qatari emir on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, PressTV reported. Zarif, who is in Doha for a one-day visit, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the promotion of trade and economic ties.

