Iran's Zarif holds talks with Qatari emir on bilateral ties, Mideast issues

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met and held talks with the Qatari emir on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, PressTV reported. Zarif, who is in Doha for a one-day visit, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the promotion of trade and economic ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.