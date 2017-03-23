Iran Defeats Qatar To Move Closer 201...

Iran Defeats Qatar To Move Closer 2018 World Cup Soccer Finals

23 hrs ago

Iran has moved closer to booking a berth at the 2018 World Cup soccer finals in Russia by beating Qatar thanks to a goal from Mehdi Taremi in the 51st minute. The 1-0 victory in Doha before 10,000 fans on March 23 leaves Iran four points ahead in Group A with just four matches to play.

