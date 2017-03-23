International, independent probe of a...

International, independent probe of alleged violations in Yemen needed - UN deputy rights chief

New York, Mar 24 : Describing the situation in Yemen as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises - 'and one that is entirely man-made' - the United Nations human rights deputy chief on Thursday urged the national commission of inquiry to fulfill its mandate of investigating all alleged violations of international and Yemeni laws.

