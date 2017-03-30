Indigo expected to start services fro...

Indigo expected to start services from Doha to six Indian cities

Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: India's largest no-frill airlines Indigo plans to launch flights from Doha to India, adding Qatar as the seventh international destination covered by the airlines. This is part of its move to strengthen its footprint in the gulf region.

Chicago, IL

