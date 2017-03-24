In airline laptop ban, some in Turkey...

In airline laptop ban, some in Turkey see commercial agenda

As Istanbul builds a massive new airport and Turkish Airlines pursues aggressive route expansion, some in Turkey see the ban on large carry-on electronics on U.S. and Britain-bound flights as a ploy to undermine their aviation industry. The U.S. and British decisions to forbid devices bigger than a cellphone in the cabin on flights from several Middle East and North African states could hit Istanbul particularly hard, after years building up its position as an international hub.

