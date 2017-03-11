Hotel groups in Qatar call for easier visa policies to boost tourism

While hotels have lauded the recent announcement by the Qatari government to boost private sector investment on tourism by granting permission for five-star and four-star hotels to issue tourist visas, they have also called to improve the current tourist visa policies and procedures. The Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani recently announced a series of new measures to boost private sector investment, especially in tourism, including a permission for five-star and four-star hotels to issue tourist visas.

