HMC's Physiotherapy Department holds Dry Needling course

7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Rumailah Hospital's Physiotherapy Department recently organized a 'Dry Needling Workshop' for clinical physiotherapists to master dry needling in add to existing manual physical therapy interventions for the treatment of myofascial pain. The course was conducted by the South Africa-based company, Optimal Dry Needling Solutions Institute, the largest and most well established dry needling education group in the world.

Chicago, IL

