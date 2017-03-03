HMC to expand automated pharmacy
Currently, the automation solutions are available for inpatient services at all hospitals, said Dr Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of Pharmacy at HMC. The automated dispensing cabinets are implemented at each inpatient ward in all HMC hospitals, in addition to the surgical theatres which is equipped with electronic cabinets with touch screens for dispensing medicines.
