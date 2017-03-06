HMC continues patient safety improvements with a Medication Safety Symposium 2017
Hamad Medical Corporation recently held a Medication Safety Symposium 2017 to build on improving patient safety in the region by focusing on medication safety best practice and continuous quality improvement. The symposium, which was endorsed by the International Medication Safety Network and Institutes for Safe Medication Practices USA and Canada , attracted over 350 delegates and built on the success of previous HMC events.
