HMC continues patient safety improvem...

HMC continues patient safety improvements with a Medication Safety Symposium 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Hamad Medical Corporation recently held a Medication Safety Symposium 2017 to build on improving patient safety in the region by focusing on medication safety best practice and continuous quality improvement. The symposium, which was endorsed by the International Medication Safety Network and Institutes for Safe Medication Practices USA and Canada , attracted over 350 delegates and built on the success of previous HMC events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC