Here's What May Be Behind the Laptop Ban on International Flights

The U.S. and British governments on Monday placed broad restrictions on passengers' access to electronics aboard certain Middle Eastern and North African flights. Passengers flying to the U.S. from 10 airports will no longer be allowed to use laptops or other electronics larger than the average cellphone, the Department of Homeland Security announced, with exceptions for specially screened medical equipment.

Chicago, IL

