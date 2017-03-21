Gulf airlines worry electronics ban w...

Gulf airlines worry electronics ban will hurt them

Tough new security restrictions on flights to the U.S. could deal a major blow to big Middle Eastern airlines already reeling from President Trump's travel ban. Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways are among 10 airlines which must now prevent passengers flying from the Middle East to the United States from carrying almost all types of electronic devices in the cabin.

Chicago, IL

