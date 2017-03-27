Gulf airlines Etihad, Qatar work around U.S. cabin laptops ban

Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways are lending some passengers laptop computers and tablets to use on board following the U.S. ban on most electronics devices from being taken into the cabin on United States-bound flights. On March 25 the U.S. authorities banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone from being taken into cabins on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

