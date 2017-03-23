Global citizenship: Opportunities in the age of uncertainty
The 2017 edition of the Global Citizen Forum will be held in Doha, Qatar on November 5 and 6. Global citizens, world leaders, policymakers, philanthropists, celebrities and thought leaders will gather to discuss the most pressing issues facing the world, particularly migration, technology, and security. The theme of this year's forum is 'Global Citizenship - Opportunities in the Age of Uncertainty'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC