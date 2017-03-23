Global citizenship: Opportunities in ...

Global citizenship: Opportunities in the age of uncertainty

The 2017 edition of the Global Citizen Forum will be held in Doha, Qatar on November 5 and 6. Global citizens, world leaders, policymakers, philanthropists, celebrities and thought leaders will gather to discuss the most pressing issues facing the world, particularly migration, technology, and security. The theme of this year's forum is 'Global Citizenship - Opportunities in the Age of Uncertainty'.

