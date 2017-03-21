Ghost Oasis & Ghost Dhow on display a...

Ghost Oasis & Ghost Dhow on display at The-Pearl Qatar

10 hrs ago

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha, the sole authorised dealer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Qatar, is showcasing two one-off heritage-inspired Ghosts at a private event celebrating the capabilities of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' unrivalled Bespoke programme, at its showroom on The-Pearl Qatar started from March 19 till today. Patrons of the brand will have the opportunity to get a closer look at the Rolls-Royce Ghost Oasis, inspired by the breath-taking oases of the Arabian Deserts, and the Rolls-Royce Ghost Dhow, reflecting Qatari heritage by using the traditional Dhow as its muse, during the event.

