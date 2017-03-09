GCC Women's Games: Rich haul of medal...

GCC Women's Games: Rich haul of medals for Qatar

Thursday

The top three shooters in air pistol event at the 5th GCC Women's Games pose for a picture yesterday. Qatari athletes continued their fine run at the 5th GCC Women's Games by winning several medals on second day in various disciplines in Doha yesterday.

