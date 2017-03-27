Frasers expands in Middle East and Africa to tap into business and tourism growth.
As part of its global growth strategy, Frasers Hospitality Group is expanding its global presence with eight new properties in the Middle East and Africa, new openings will mark the Group's entries to Saudi Arabia and Africa. The new properties will increase Frasers Hospitality Group's global footprint to more than 1,500 units across both regions.
