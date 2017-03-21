Four Qataris win Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for academic performance
Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has named Qatari winners of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance for 2016- 2017. Nasser Khalaf Al Buainain from Al Wakra Secondary School for Boys and Buthaina Abdullah Arhamah Al Kuwari from Aisha Bint Abu Bakr Secondary Independent School for Girls won the Distinguished Student Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC