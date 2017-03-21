Four Qataris win Hamdan Bin Rashid Al...

Four Qataris win Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for academic performance

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has named Qatari winners of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance for 2016- 2017. Nasser Khalaf Al Buainain from Al Wakra Secondary School for Boys and Buthaina Abdullah Arhamah Al Kuwari from Aisha Bint Abu Bakr Secondary Independent School for Girls won the Distinguished Student Award.



