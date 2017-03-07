Filmmakers urged to document heritage

Filmmakers urged to document heritage

11 hrs ago

FROM LEFT: Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Al Remaihi, DFI Director Film Fund and Programs Hanaa Issa, Film director Rithy Pahn and Doha Film Institute Artistic Adviser Elia Suleiman ahead of the Master Screening of "Missing Picture" on day three of Qumra. Cambodian-French filmmaker and Qumra Master Rithy Panh has advised emerging filmmakers in Qatar to document their heritage to preserve history.

Chicago, IL

