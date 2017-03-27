Facing the laptop carry-on ban

Read more: ITWorld Canada

Canada is still studying whether it will follow American and U.K. rules forbidding airline passengers flying out of a number of African and Middle Eastern airports directly to their countries from bringing any electronic devices larger than a smartphone into the cabin. The rule, which came into effect Saturday, means laptops, tablets, DVD readers and cameras will have to be stowed with their luggage in the belly of the plane.

Chicago, IL

