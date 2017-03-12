Ezdan to showcase iconic projects at Cityscape 2017

Ezdan Holding Group and its subsidiaries are set to participate in the sixth edition of Cityscape 2017 opening today, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center , where the Group will announce the latest developments pertaining to its various projects in different investment sectors. Ezdan Holding Group is keen to be at the forefront of real estate investors participating in Cityscape exhibition, particularly since the Group's previous participation has been a great success and attracted unprecedented turnover.

