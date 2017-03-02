Ezdan Holding Group's profit rises to...

Ezdan Holding Group's profit rises to QR1.81bn

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar's real estate major Ezdan Holding Group posted a full-year net profit that exceeded that exceeded QR1.81bn for the year 2016, up 9 percent compared to QR1.66bn recorded in 2015. Group's Earnings per Share reached QR0.68 during the year compared to QR0.63 a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC