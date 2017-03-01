Emirates credits superjumbo for succe...

Emirates credits superjumbo for success of mega flight from Auckland to Dubai

Emirates has carried around 200,000 passengers on its non-stop service between Auckland and Dubai and says the success of the route was based on upgrading to the A380 superjumbo. Emirates todaycelebrated 12 months since the first Auckland arrival on the non-stop route, flown first with a 266-seat Boeing 777-200LR and from last October 30 with the double-decker A380, providing up to 491 seats.

