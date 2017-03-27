Emir of Qatar receives Oman's Sayyid Asa'ad
During the meeting, Sayyid Asa'ad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said along with best wishes of good health and wellbeing to Sheikh Tamim and the brotherly Qatari people progress and prosperity. Photo-ONA During the meeting, Sayyid Asa'ad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said along with best wishes of good health and wellbeing to Sheikh Tamim and the brotherly Qatari people progress and prosperity.
