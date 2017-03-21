Electronic devices not allowed in cabin luggage on Qatar Airways flights to US
Doha: People flying to US from Qatar on Qatar Airways flights are not allowed to carry electronic devices like laptop, game consoles or tablets on board from today onwards. Qatar Airways has issued an alert which says the ban comes into effect immediately .
