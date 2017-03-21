Doha Bank honoured with "Company of the year award" by Qatar University

Doha Bank, one of Qatar's largest private commercial banks, was honored "company of the year award" by Qatar University on 20th March. On receiving the Award from Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, President of Qatar University, Dr. R. Seetharaman, Doha Bank CEO said the award was given for Doha Bank's contribution to sustainable development in Qatar.

