Doha Bank gets nod to raise capital by 20%

16 hrs ago

Doha Bank's Extraordinary General Assembly meeting yesterday approved Bank's plan to raise the paid-up capital by 20 percent from QR2.58bn to QR3.1bn through a rights issue. The bank will issue 51.67 million new shares to existing shareholders.

Chicago, IL

