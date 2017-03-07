Dia Al Azzawi to speak at 'Art for To...

Dia Al Azzawi to speak at 'Art for Tomorrow'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi poses for a picture with his work at the Arab Museum of Modern Art in the Qatari capital Doha on October 19, 2016 DOHA: Internationally renowned artist Dia Al Azzawi is among the diverse mix of arts and cultural leaders who will speak at The New York Times "Art for Tomorrow" Conference which starts on Friday at the W Doha Hotel & Residences. Al Azzawi's diverse works spanning 50 years of his distinguished career are currently on display at the Al Riwaq Gallery and Mathaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC