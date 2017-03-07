Dia Al Azzawi to speak at 'Art for Tomorrow'
Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi poses for a picture with his work at the Arab Museum of Modern Art in the Qatari capital Doha on October 19, 2016 DOHA: Internationally renowned artist Dia Al Azzawi is among the diverse mix of arts and cultural leaders who will speak at The New York Times "Art for Tomorrow" Conference which starts on Friday at the W Doha Hotel & Residences. Al Azzawi's diverse works spanning 50 years of his distinguished career are currently on display at the Al Riwaq Gallery and Mathaf.
