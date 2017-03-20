Deutsche Bank's Qatar, China Investor...

Deutsche Bank's Qatar, China Investors Said to Back Rights Offer

Deutsche Bank AG 's biggest investors, plan to buy shares in the lender's 8 billion-euro rights offer with a view to increasing their stakes, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al Thani, former prime minister of the Gulf state, and the former emir of the country, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, are considering boosting their current combined holding of less than 10 percent, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

