.com | Quest takes world's longest flight: Why Ultra-Long-Haul is suddenly in vogue

How long would you travel to avoid changing planes? 14 hours? 15? 16? What would test the limits of your endurance? There are extremes that would defeat even the most hardened traveller, and Qatar Airways Flight QR21 from Auckland to Doha is one of them: it's the longest flight in the world, clocking in at over 17 hours non-stop. Last month, for CNN Business Traveller, I decided to take on this aeronautical equivalent of curling up with a copy of War & Peace travelling from Doha to Auckland and back again.

