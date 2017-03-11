Cityscape Qatar 2017 opens Monday wit...

Cityscape Qatar 2017 opens Monday with more than 75 leading Real Estate companies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Cityscape Qatar 2017, the largest real estate development and investment exhibition in the State of Qatar, will open its doors on Monday Featuring over 85 exhibitors from more than 20 countries including Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Cyprus, UK, France, Jordan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Morocco, Portugal, Italy, Georgia and many more, the esteemed three-day exhibition, held from March 13-15, 2017, will highlight the world's best investment opportunities in residential, hospitality, commercial and retail sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC