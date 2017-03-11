Cityscape Qatar 2017 opens Monday with more than 75 leading Real Estate companies

Doha: Cityscape Qatar 2017, the largest real estate development and investment exhibition in the State of Qatar, will open its doors on Monday Featuring over 85 exhibitors from more than 20 countries including Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Egypt, Cyprus, UK, France, Jordan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Morocco, Portugal, Italy, Georgia and many more, the esteemed three-day exhibition, held from March 13-15, 2017, will highlight the world's best investment opportunities in residential, hospitality, commercial and retail sectors.

