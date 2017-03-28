Chef's Table to debut at Qatar Intern...

Chef's Table to debut at Qatar International Food Festival

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

As chefs around the country prepare to show off their culinary mastery for the eighth Qatar International Food Festival , foodies looking for special experiences can now book their seats at the festival's exclusive dining experiences via the participating hotels' reservation platforms. The special experiences for which advanced booking is recommended include the all-new QIFF Chef's Table series and the returning festival favourite, Dinner in the Sky, brought to visitors by the Four Seasons Hotel Doha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC