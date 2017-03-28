Chef's Table to debut at Qatar International Food Festival
As chefs around the country prepare to show off their culinary mastery for the eighth Qatar International Food Festival , foodies looking for special experiences can now book their seats at the festival's exclusive dining experiences via the participating hotels' reservation platforms. The special experiences for which advanced booking is recommended include the all-new QIFF Chef's Table series and the returning festival favourite, Dinner in the Sky, brought to visitors by the Four Seasons Hotel Doha.
