Camel Racing Festival: Sheikh Joaan crowns winners of Emir's Sword Race

President of Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani poses for a photograph with the winners of the annual festival of Arabian Thoroughbred Camel Race for the Sword of the Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the presentation ceremony held yesterday. Doha: President of Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday crowned the winners of the fifth day of the annual festival of Arabian Thoroughbred Camel Race for the Sword of the Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Shahaniya yesterday.

