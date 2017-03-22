Brazil's Second-Biggest Chicken Buyer Adds Checks on Bad Meat
Saudi Arabia, the world's second-largest buyer of Brazil's chicken, ordered new inspections of meat from the South American nation after allegations that exporters bribed local inspectors to approve tainted meat for sale. The Saudi Food & Drugs Authority ordered port inspectors to "intensify checks" and take samples of meat to make sure they meet standards, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
