Azerbaijan to supply furniture in Qatar

Azerbaijan to supply furniture in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan, which widely promotes its brand in the world market, has agreed to supply the street and garden furniture to Qatar. The agreement on the supply of furniture under the brand 'Made in Azerbaijan' was signed between IDEA and Scandinavian Supplies in the framework of the export mission of Azerbaijani businessmen in Doha on February 25-27.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC