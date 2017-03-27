Australia boosts security on flights from Middle East
New counter-terror measures on flights to Australia: Passengers from three Middle Eastern airports to face bomb swab tests - but the government insists there's no new threat Passengers flying to Australia from the Middle East will be subject to additional screening measures in response to an unspecified terrorist threat. Flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will face random explosive trace detection screenings starting from April 6, Transport Minister Darren Chester announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC