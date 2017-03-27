Australia boosts security on flights ...

Australia boosts security on flights from Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

New counter-terror measures on flights to Australia: Passengers from three Middle Eastern airports to face bomb swab tests - but the government insists there's no new threat Passengers flying to Australia from the Middle East will be subject to additional screening measures in response to an unspecified terrorist threat. Flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will face random explosive trace detection screenings starting from April 6, Transport Minister Darren Chester announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC