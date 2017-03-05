Art supplies store from UK opens branch at Doha Fire Station
Doha: UK's leading independent art supplies retailer, Cass Art, has opened one of their famous retail stores in the Doha Fire Station, home to Qatar Museums' Artist in Residence programme. Cass Art sells top quality art supplies from the world's leading brands like Winsor & Newton, Faber-Castell and Daler Rowney.
