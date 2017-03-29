Al Baker highlights role of aviation ...

Al Baker highlights role of aviation in boosting ties

The Peninsula

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani , H E Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications , H E Ali Sherif Al Emadi, Minister of Finance and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker at the Qatar Airways Gala Dinner at The Dorchester. Qatar Airways participated in the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum taking place in both London and Birmingham under the patronage of Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

