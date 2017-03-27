Airlines seek to minimise disruption ...

Airlines seek to minimise disruption as IATA and APEX call for long-term solution to electronics ban

Qatar Airways is among the airlines affected by the electronics ban. The Doha-based carrier has introduced a laptop loan service for business class passengers in an effort to minimise the impact on the customer experience.

Chicago, IL

