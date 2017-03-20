2017 Rose Festival Court

10 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Please greet Princess Anna Smiley, a senior from Lincoln High School, and welcome her to the 2017 Rose Festival Court presented by Unitus Community Credit Union . Anna represented the USA in Doha, Qatar for the Arabic Language Debates, participates in track and varsity rowing and created Lincoln's first-ever yodeling club.

Chicago, IL

