Weather bureau warns poor visibility and thundery rain

Doha: The Department of Meteorology warned Saturday of expected poor visibility at place at first and thundery rain associated with strong wind inshore, and thundery rain associated with strong wind and high seas offshore. The weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Saturday inshore will be hazy to misty and foggy at places at first and partly cloudy to cloudy at chances of scattered rain, maybe thundery at places by evening.

