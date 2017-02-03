Visa-Free Entry Into Malaysia For Indian Nationals Living Abroad

From Roslan Ariffin DOHA, Feb 5 -- Indian nationals living outside India will now also enjoy visa-free travel to Malaysia for tourism, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The Deputy Prime Minister said that it was appropriate that the Cabinet decision to provide the facility to tourists from India be extended to Indian nationals living outside the country so as to encourage them to come to Malaysia.

