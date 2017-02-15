Unstable weather to continue until Fr...

Unstable weather to continue until Friday

10 hrs ago

Most parts of the country received intermittent rains yesterday. The Meteorology Department has forecast more rains today as the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until Friday.

Chicago, IL

