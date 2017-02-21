U...O OaU...O U O O O Uoeuso U U Uoeu O U O O O O O2 U...O O O O O Oa O U O O O U O U Uoeu

A number of leading biomedical experts will address topics relating to precision medicine during the second edition of theQatar Biobank Congress, which takes place from March 14 - 15 at the Qatar National Convention Centre . Held under the theme 'The Impact of Biobanking on Precision Medicine Initiatives', the conference will bring together top medical practitioners and researchers in biobanking, genomics and personalized medicine to discuss the field of biomedical science and the growing use of precision medicine to improve clinical outcomes.

