'The Invisible Man' Performance Artis...

'The Invisible Man' Performance Artist and Photographer...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

ALL CLEAR: The Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin is the art world's version of "The Invisible Man," but he won't be so hard to see in the months ahead. Annie Leibovitz's semitransparent shots of him in Moncler 's spring ads are just the start of a hectic work schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC