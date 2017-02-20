'The Invisible Man' Performance Artist and Photographer...
ALL CLEAR: The Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin is the art world's version of "The Invisible Man," but he won't be so hard to see in the months ahead. Annie Leibovitz's semitransparent shots of him in Moncler 's spring ads are just the start of a hectic work schedule.
