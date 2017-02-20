The biggest global trade deal ever is...

The biggest global trade deal ever is now ratified

The Director General of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, called it "the biggest reform of global trade in a generation" It involves countries signing up to a long list of reforms, including easier access for businesses to information, reduced fees and simpler and faster procedures. WTO economists estimated it would cut the cost of trading by 14.3%, and that developing nations would gain the most.

