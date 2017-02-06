Syrian Family Deported From PHL Lands...

Syrian Family Deported From PHL Lands at JFK

The Syrian family who was deported from the Philadelphia International Airport on January 28th - one day after President Donald Trump passed his executive order on immigration - has returned to the country.

Chicago, IL

