Surge in tourists from Saudi during Shop Qatar Festival

Representatives of government agencies, private partners, media, mall participants, local entrepreneurs and volunteers together with QTA officials at the closing ceremony at the City Centre Rotana. Qatar witnessed a 16.8% increase in visitors in the period coinciding with the month-long Shop Qatar festival compared to the same period last year, Qatar Tourism Authority said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

