Sudanese President Praises Qatar's Su...

Sudanese President Praises Qatar's Support

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir praised Qatar's continuous economic support to Sudan, which plays a significant role in the country's security, stability and general development, Qatar News Agency reported. During the inauguration of electricity production at Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex, eastern Sudan, Al Bashir said the Qatari leadership stood by Sudan in all regional and international forums, saying that the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur is a great example of Arab support to Sudan extending in all aspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC