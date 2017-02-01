Sudanese President Praises Qatar's Support
Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir praised Qatar's continuous economic support to Sudan, which plays a significant role in the country's security, stability and general development, Qatar News Agency reported. During the inauguration of electricity production at Upper Atbara and Setit Dam Complex, eastern Sudan, Al Bashir said the Qatari leadership stood by Sudan in all regional and international forums, saying that the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur is a great example of Arab support to Sudan extending in all aspects.
